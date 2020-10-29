Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SAN opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Santander by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 4,510,176 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4,766.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 666,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 652,675 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 52.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 493,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

