Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

BBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

