Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv Purchases 3,333,333 Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

APTX opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Aptinyx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Aptinyx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

