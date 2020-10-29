Baader Bank Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.91 ($82.25).

FRA:KGX opened at €68.14 ($80.16) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50 day moving average is €75.23 and its 200-day moving average is €61.42.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

