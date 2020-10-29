Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €169.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

ETR BC8 opened at €144.30 ($169.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 35.43. Bechtle AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a fifty-two week high of €181.80 ($213.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.