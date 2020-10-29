B. Riley Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $13.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 59,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

