B. Riley Increases Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $43.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPB. ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $725.25 million, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

