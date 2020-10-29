B. Riley Increases The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target to $23.00

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.51.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.