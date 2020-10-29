B. Riley Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $18.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,973.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $864,004.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,764 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Plug Power by 20.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

