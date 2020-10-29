B. Riley Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $95.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.