AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

