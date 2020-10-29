Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 442,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,120,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $193.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.