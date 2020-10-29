Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.62.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 509,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 253.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

