Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gradual recovery in the vehicle production and sales are expected to aid the auto supplier's revenues. While the auto market in China is fast ramping up, sales in North American market is also on the mend, which are likely to more than offset weaker revenues from Europe. Significant cost cut measures undertaken by the firm is aiding its margins and boosting liquidity profile. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and expected to result into significant savings in 2020 and 2021. The firm also fares well on the FCF parameter. Autoliv is fast tracking its product launches, which are expected to boost long term prospects. As it is, Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is less susceptible to economic downturns. Considering the tailwinds, Autoliv is viewed as a promising bet as of now.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

NYSE:ALV opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 867.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

