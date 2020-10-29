Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Frithjof Oldorff Sells 1,095 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALV stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

