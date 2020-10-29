Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

