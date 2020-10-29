Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.90.

TSE:ACB opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. The firm has a market cap of $617.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

