AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,027 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

NYSE:T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.