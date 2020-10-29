Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Atomera stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.73. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,520.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,511 shares of company stock valued at $122,882. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Atomera by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

