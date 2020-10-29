Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Atmos Energy have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The mishap in the company’s Northwest Dallas operation is a stark reminder of the fact that distributing and transporting natural gas involve risks. Dependence on a single state for bulk of its revenues exposes it to vagaries of weather, and economic conditions of that state. However, Atmos Energy is benefiting from strong contribution from residential customers, which will assist the company to offset the decline in demand from other customer groups due to the pandemic. Its long-term capital spending plan will strengthen operations. Returns within one year of investment will continue to boost the company’s performance. The company has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

ATO stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

