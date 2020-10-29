Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ACBI opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $295.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

