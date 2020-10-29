AstraZeneca (AZN) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) is one of 759 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AstraZeneca to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 0 0 0 N/A AstraZeneca Competitors 7352 20020 37908 1527 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.62%. Given AstraZeneca’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AstraZeneca has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 8.36% 37.72% 8.60% AstraZeneca Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $24.38 billion $1.34 billion 29.13 AstraZeneca Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.72

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. AstraZeneca is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AstraZeneca pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 31.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AstraZeneca lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Tudorza/Eklira, Fasenra, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalen and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, and Vimovo for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.