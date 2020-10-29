ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASAZY. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.