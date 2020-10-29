Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen Sells 1,289 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AZPN opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

