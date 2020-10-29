Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Shares Gap Down to $315.80

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $315.80, but opened at $302.60. Ascential plc (ASCL.L) shares last traded at $299.40, with a volume of 94,094 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASCL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price (up previously from GBX 290 ($3.79)) on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 272 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential plc (ASCL.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 309.63 ($4.05).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter sold 679,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £2,039,067 ($2,664,054.09).

About Ascential plc (ASCL.L)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

