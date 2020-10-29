Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Shares Gap Down to $136.00

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.00, but opened at $130.00. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) shares last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 103,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.40 ($2.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

