Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.50 by Baader Bank

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €3.93 ($4.63) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.90. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.