Aristides Capital Llc Acquires 14,906 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc acquired 14,906 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $160,239.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aristides Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, Aristides Capital Llc purchased 16,275 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $169,260.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Aristides Capital Llc acquired 905 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $9,792.10.

On Thursday, October 15th, Aristides Capital Llc acquired 100 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $1,092.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Aristides Capital Llc bought 1,149 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $12,225.36.

On Monday, October 5th, Aristides Capital Llc purchased 12,139 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $119,690.54.

Shares of NYSE:NDP opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.