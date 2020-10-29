Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $103,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

