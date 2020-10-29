Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Shares Gap Down to $730.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $730.00, but opened at $705.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) shares last traded at $690.00, with a volume of 4,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 727.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 786.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.10.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

