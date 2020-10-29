Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $135.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Macquarie restated a hold rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL opened at $111.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Apple by 185.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

