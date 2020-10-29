Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $106.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $111.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Apple by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,423,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,638 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Apple by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,391,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,319,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Apple by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.