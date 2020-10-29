AON (AON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AON to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.78. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.64.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.