AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOWDF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

AO World stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. AO World has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.60.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

