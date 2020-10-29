Anousheh Ansari Sells 3,500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

