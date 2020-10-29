Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 84.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 260.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 57,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

