AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.76.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.