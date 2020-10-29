Analyzing Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) and Vivint Solar (OTCMKTS:VSLR)

Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wanderport and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanderport N/A N/A N/A Vivint Solar -23.48% -186.43% -15.92%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wanderport and Vivint Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanderport 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Solar 0 4 1 0 2.20

Vivint Solar has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 57.64%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Wanderport.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wanderport and Vivint Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanderport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivint Solar $341.04 million 15.90 -$102.18 million ($3.49) -12.34

Wanderport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.9% of Wanderport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wanderport has a beta of -2.44, suggesting that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Wanderport on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

