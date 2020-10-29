Analyzing Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) & Golden Gate Partners (NYSE:GNGT)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Golden Gate Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.29 $535.30 million $14.09 7.21 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jones Lang LaSalle and Golden Gate Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 3 0 2.40 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus price target of $138.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.38%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.40% 11.47% 4.33% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

