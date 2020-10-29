Analyzing InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) & Owens & Minor (OTCMKTS:OMI)

InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) and Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InternetArray and Owens & Minor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InternetArray 0 0 0 0 N/A Owens & Minor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Owens & Minor has a consensus price target of $19.92, indicating a potential downside of 19.95%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than InternetArray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Owens & Minor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InternetArray and Owens & Minor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InternetArray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owens & Minor $9.21 billion 0.17 -$62.37 million $0.56 44.43

InternetArray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Owens & Minor.

Profitability

This table compares InternetArray and Owens & Minor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InternetArray N/A N/A N/A Owens & Minor -1.23% 9.31% 1.16%

Summary

Owens & Minor beats InternetArray on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InternetArray

InternetArray, Inc. operates as an Internet development, technology licensing, and marketing company. It provides guidance and investment for early stage Web-centric companies. The company focuses on identifying and developing collborative Internet-based business partners into viable and profitable companies. It offers Internet-based companies in need of the necessities for growth, financing, marketing, administrator, sales, accounting, etc. The company is based in Williamsville, New York.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. This segments products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. The company provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. Owens & Minor, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

