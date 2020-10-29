Analyzing Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) & Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Höegh LNG Partners and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Höegh LNG Partners 39.28% 20.11% 6.51% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

This table compares Höegh LNG Partners and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Höegh LNG Partners $145.44 million 2.82 $52.74 million $2.09 5.89 Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.82 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Höegh LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Höegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Höegh LNG Partners has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Höegh LNG Partners 2 2 2 0 2.00 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Höegh LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Höegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

Höegh LNG Partners beats Flex LNG on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

