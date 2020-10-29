Analyzing HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and ManpowerGroup (NASDAQ:MAN)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24% ManpowerGroup 1.18% 11.35% 3.45%

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and ManpowerGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 6.42 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A ManpowerGroup $20.86 billion 0.19 $465.70 million $7.45 8.98

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Volatility and Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HireQuest and ManpowerGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A ManpowerGroup 2 5 5 0 2.25

ManpowerGroup has a consensus price target of $78.18, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than HireQuest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats HireQuest on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,500 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

