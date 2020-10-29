Analyzing Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) & The St. Joe (OTCMKTS:JOE)

Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) and The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Henderson Investment and The St. Joe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A The St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The St. Joe has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henderson Investment and The St. Joe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.69 $7.91 million N/A N/A The St. Joe $127.10 million 11.52 $26.77 million N/A N/A

The St. Joe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Henderson Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Investment and The St. Joe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A The St. Joe 24.67% 6.07% 3.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of The St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of The St. Joe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The St. Joe beats Henderson Investment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henderson Investment

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes. It primarily sells developed homesites and parcels of entitled undeveloped land. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, hotel operations, food and beverage operations, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, gulf-front vacation rentals, management services, marinas, and other entertainment assets. The Commercial Leasing and Sales segment constructs and leases multi-family, retail, office, and commercial properties, as well as cell towers and other assets. It also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial land holdings for retail, office, hotel, assisted-living, multi-family, and industrial uses. The Forestry segment grows and sells pulpwood, saw timber, and other forest products. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 175,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Watersound, Florida.

