Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price at $10.93

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,101. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,497,000 after buying an additional 875,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after purchasing an additional 489,963 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Zynga by 172.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zynga by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

