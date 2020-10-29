Analysts Set Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target at $6.25

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

NASDAQ LINC opened at $4.77 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $680,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.