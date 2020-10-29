Analysts Set Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target at $6.25

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $4.77 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.
In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $680,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
