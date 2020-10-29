Analysts Set Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT at $67.17

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

