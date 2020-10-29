Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $74.80

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,858 shares of company stock worth $6,306,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

