Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $74.80

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.
NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Shares of Insperity stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.
In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,858 shares of company stock worth $6,306,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
