Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target at $5.33

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Endo International by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Endo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

