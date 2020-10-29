Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $23.67

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $807.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

