Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (BDEV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON: BDEV) in the last few weeks:

10/14/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock.

9/7/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.37) on Thursday. Barratt Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 505.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEVL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEVL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.